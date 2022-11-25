The Many Adventures of El Generico

Not Available

While there are many individuals who have left their mark on Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, one of the biggest impressions has been left by "The Generic Luchadore" El Generic! Originally coming to PWG in hopes of earning a few pesos to keep the lights on in his family's single-room home, El Generico immediately exceeded his greatest expectations by catching on with the fans and becoming PWG World Champion. From that point on, he was able to purchase multiple single-room dwellings for his family members, and even expand into philanthropic efforts with his orphanage, Los Angelitos de El Generico.