The Many Strange Stories Of Triangle Woman

Triangle Woman takes you on a narrative odyssey of a series of ten short stories ranging from the grotesque, the weird, the perplexingly absurd, and the ridiculously silly. A bit of an odd character, Triangle Woman has kept these stories locked up in her head for many years. The film includes stories about a man whose finger rapidly deteriorates and the impending consequences; a nice lady who really isn't that nice; an old woman who talks backwards; an employment agency that has a man-toy named Mr. Brombellarella; among other stories. Triangle Woman is the thread that binds all of the stories together, and she imprints her bizarreness throughout the entire film.