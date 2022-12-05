The Many Trials of One Jane Doe

Not Available

Based on a true story about an extraordianry woman, who after a traumatizing rape, refuses to remain a victim. Wendy Crewson stars as Jane Doe (as she must legally be called), a woman who discovers she was the fifth victim of a serial rapist terrorizing a two-block area surrounding her home. When she learns that the police department was aware of this dangerous criminal yet decided not to issue a public warning, she feels that she and all the women in the neighbourhood were offered up as bait. Driven to take action, she investigates not only her own case, but also police procedures with regard to rape and its victims, and is shocked by what she discovers: a legal system that is sexist and uncaring. It is then that she decides to take on the Toronto Police Department. What follows for Jane Doe is a grueling 10-year legal battle, which becomes vicious, all-consuming and personal.