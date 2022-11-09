The Marble Heart

Not Available

A modern artist named Raphael dreams that he is the ancient Greek sculptor Phidias, who has been commissioned by the wealthy Georgias to carve a number of statues. When Phidias refuses to give up his work, Diogenes appears and suggests that the sculptor ask the statues themselves whom they would prefer as their owner. After coming to life, the statues abandon the sculptor for the rich man. Awakening, Raphael continues his pursuit of the beautiful Marco, a society woman who has posed for him. Marco ultimately spurns his love in favor of a wealthy viscount, however, leaving Raphael to seek happiness with the humble but loving Marie. −