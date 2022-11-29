The Mare's Egg

Not Available

A pioneer's life may be a hard one, but there's no doubt that a little optimism goes a long way. Confused by advice on what to avoid when buying a horse, our gullible settler is fooled into buying a "mare's egg"--to hatch his own colt! After weeks without success, he tosses the "egg" into the bushes--with hare-raising results! But as he chases after the "hatched colt," he remembers the advice: big ears--stubborn; big teeth--a biter; low in the hindquarters--a runaway for sure. Well, maybe he's better off without this one, and off he goes on his optimistic way--with plans to save up and buy another egg! Adapted from a story by Carole Spray.