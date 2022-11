Not Available

By the summer of his 19th birthday, Charlie Hall, champion wakeboarder, doesn’t know if he’ll ever get back on a wakeboard following an injury. When he flees his anguish and uncertainty by going to his cousin Noah’s house in the town of Chambly, he meets Juliette, a young employee of the local marina. The chemistry clicks and the two youngsters develop a unique relationship that only has as obstacles the fear of their ambitions.