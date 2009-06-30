2009

The Marina Experiment' is the result of over 10,000 photographs, super 8 home footage and reel to reel audiotape interrogations that director Marina Lutz's father made of her during her upper class upbringing in 1960s and 1970s Manhattan. A both eerie and infinitely fascinating archive that she herself has now sorted out and reassembled. Her father's transgressive voyeurism is turned against himself, while a courageous self portrait simultaneously grows out of the almost incestuously intimate 'home movies'. The result is a family exposé that can't be shaken off that easily, and which in an intelligent and absolutely unique way raises the question about the right to not be seen - a question that has become even more relevant in the present day.