This documentary sets the focus sharply on the often maligned and misunderstood world of sadomasochism. It gives us a glimpse into the life of The Marquesa, a dominatrix who guides us through the S&M community and its rituals and motivations. The Marquesa explores and examines her own relationship to S&M, and to the submissives that make the scenes possible. The video dismantles the myths and fallacies surrounding the practice by a straightforward and frank discussion.