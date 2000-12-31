2000

The Marriage Certificate

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    December 31st, 2000

    Studio

    The wife of a prominent psychiatrist can't find her marriage certificate one day. This "jiehunzheng" is all important. Without it, the family officially has never existed, including the daughter. The couple go on a wild goose chase through the Chinese bureaucracy, meeting catch-22 all the way....they need a certificate to get a new one, etc. They even journey back to the People's Commune where they met, now the site of modern private enterprises where nobody even recalls the former occupants.

    Cast

    		Liping LüXie Yuting
    		Wang Zhi-Wen
    		Jiang Shan
    		Feng Xiaogang
    		Feng Gong

