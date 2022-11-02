The Mars Volta - Live at the Electric Ballroom

Not Available

The Mars Volta is an American rock group founded by Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Isaiah Ikey Owens, and Jeremy Michael Ward. They are generally considered progressive rock, with jazz, punk and Latin influences. They are known for their wild, energetic, and improvised shows along with the use of ambient music.Electric Ballroom, London 7-9-20031. Son Et Lumiere2. Inertiatic E.S.P.3. Roulette Dares4. Drunkship of Lanterns5. Eria Tarka6. Cicatriz E.S.P.7. This Apparatus Must Be Unearthed8. Televators9. Take The Veil Cerpin Taxt10. Concertina