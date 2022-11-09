Not Available

The Martian

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Scott Free Productions

During a manned mission to Mars, Astronaut Mark Watney is presumed dead after a fierce storm and left behind by his crew. But Watney has survived and finds himself stranded and alone on the hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must draw upon his ingenuity, wit and spirit to subsist and find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive.

Cast

Matt DamonMark Watney
Jessica ChastainMelissa Lewis
Kristen WiigAnnie Montrose
Jeff DanielsTeddy Sanders
Michael PeñaRick Martinez
Sean BeanMitch Henderson

Images

