1984

The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 11th, 1984

Studio

Not Available

Sebastian, Chief Archer in the Roman Army, converts to Christianity. A favorite of Emperor Augustus, Sebastian's devotion to Christ eventually drives him to reject the Emperor's love, causing the Emperor to angrily order Sebastian to be shot with arrows by his fellow archers. The film retells this mystery play with a definite 'art-house' approach: an almost poetical use of language, singing, dancing, some homoerotic themes, and some special effects.

Cast

Michael BiehnSébastien
Nicholas Clay
Franco Citti
Urs Althaus
Jana Hlaváčová
Michal Gulyáš

Images