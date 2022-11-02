Not Available

The Wizard of Oz legend continues with The Marvelous Land of Oz, based on the second book in the series by L. Frank Baum. This adventure features a brave young boy named Tip, the lovable Jack Pumpkinhead, the gruff wodden Sawhorse, and the evil witch Mombi, who is Tip's guardian. Tip and his amazing friends escape Mombi and head toward the Emerald City, now ruled by the Scarecrow. Joined by Dorothy, who has returned to Oz, they meet General Ginger and her all-female army who are planning to invade and take over their beloved Emerald City. Meanwhile, Glinda, the good Witch, has learned that the original King of Oz had an heir. While battling with the forces of General Ginger, Tip, Dorothy and their friends discover that the rightful ruler of Oz has been amazingly transformed.