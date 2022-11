Not Available

This quirky Cartoon Network comedy chronicles the misadventures of Flapjack, a precocious kid who's flanked by two unlikely sidekicks: a talking whale named Bubbie and a rough-and-tumble pirate named Capt. K'nuckles. The first volume of episodes finds the trio racing a mechanical menace dubbed the "Alpha-Whale," tracking down the world's most valuable candy wrappers and making friends with (gasp!) a monster.