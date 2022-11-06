The Masked Thief

Not Available

Bill Nolan, Sheriff of Ockland, receives a telegram informing him of the arrival of a stagecoach with federal bank securities. Together with Judge Finley he organizes the custody of the stagecoach but it is attacked anyway and suspicion falls on the sheriff by his strange actions alone. The confidence of his assistants is weakened and everything gets complicated when he is accused of rape and one of his assistants is found dead. His only hope is to discover the masked bandit.