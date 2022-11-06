Not Available

The Masked Thief

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aldebarán Films

Bill Nolan, Sheriff of Ockland, receives a telegram informing him of the arrival of a stagecoach with federal bank securities. Together with Judge Finley he organizes the custody of the stagecoach but it is attacked anyway and suspicion falls on the sheriff by his strange actions alone. The confidence of his assistants is weakened and everything gets complicated when he is accused of rape and one of his assistants is found dead. His only hope is to discover the masked bandit.

Cast

Ágata LysAntonietta Pickford
Nuccia CardinaliClarissa Nolan
Gilberto GalimbertiCollins
Craig HillBill Nolan / Mace Cassidy

