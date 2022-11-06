Not Available

The Mass is Over

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Faso Film

Onetime campus radical Nanni Moretti renounces his past to become a priest. Returning to his home village, Moretti is appalled at the lack of religious reverence amongst the townsfolk. Unable to communicate with any of his old friends, who've all gleefully succumbed to the Deadly Sins, Moretti cannot even count on solace from his own family, a screwed-up aggregation which gives the word "dysfunctional" several new meanings.

Cast

Ferruccio De CeresaPadre di Don Giulio
Margarita Lozanomadre di Don Giulio
Marco MesseriSaverio
Vincenzo SalemmeAndrea
Dario CantarelliGianni
Roberto VezzosiCesare

