The Masseuse 8

Volume 8 of the popular Sweet Sinner oiler series finds director James Avalon and unknown scripter "Dani Santitias' aiming for simplicity. This is clearly the preferred approach of an all-sex favoring porno generation, but some story development and characterizations would have been appreciated. Instead we have Casey Calvert as a massage therapist crippled by debts, who settles for a job working in Alli Rae's salon. Much to her dismay, she discovers that her first customer Logan Pierce is expecting the "full treatment", namely prostitution-styled sex rather than an expert rubdown.