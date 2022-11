Not Available

The Master and His Servants (Norwegian: Herren og hans tjenere) is a 1959 Norwegian drama film directed by Arne Skouen. The film is based on a 1955 play by Axel Kielland, who also plays a minor character in the film. The play and the film is based on a true story from Sweden. The Master and his Servants was entered into the 9th Berlin International Film Festival.