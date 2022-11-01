The Master and the Boxer

Not Available

The Eastern Heroes Collection Jackie Chan directs this action-packed fist fest. A young fighter (Tony Leung) gets himself into a street brawl. The only problem being that he can't fight! Two Shaolin wanderers take pity on the lad and introduce him to their master. But he refuses to teach the boy, seeing that he is not strong enough. Luckily, the lad runs into a drunken master who decides to teach him the 36 crazy fists to prepare him for the many awesome martial challenges that await him...