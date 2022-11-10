The Master and the Man

Not Available

A lost film. Henry Jenkins, just released from prison visits his old confederate in crime, Basil King, who is living in affluence. King is not overjoyed to see him, but Jenkins comes just in time as King's butler has left and he is about to entertain lavishly. King loves Elsie Graham, who has given her heart to Ralph Webster and both are guests at the reception. Ralph takes advantage of an opportunity and asks Elsie to marry him and she consents. He has forgotten the ring and announces he will leave the party to get it. King cannot resist the temptation to steal an expensive neckless from one of the guests but the act is noted by Jenkins. The loss is discovered and suspicion falls upon Ralph, who had just left the party.