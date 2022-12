Not Available

During the Republican Era, in the chaotic society, some martial arts scums bully and prey on the weak. In order to solve the case of his best friend Sun Zhan Peng’s family’s extermination, young Zhou Xin Wu devoted himself to learning Bajiquan, the martial art, and fought against the evil forces. After enduring numerous setbacks and hardships, he finally found the real killer and became the master of Bajiquan.