The Master of Kung Fu

Not Available

Huang Fei-Hung, the now famous Chinese boxer, teaches his martial arts at Pao Chih Lin Institute, in Canton. Gordon, a European businessman, who deals in import/export is looking for a good security guard for his Jade collection.. So ensues a martial arts tournament to decide who get's the job.. Mai Ken does not follow the warnings of Huang, and finds himself up against a thug, Lin Tien-Tao, who wounds him in their match at the tournament. Fei Huang gets framed for a death shortly thereafter, while Li Tien-Tao and Teng-Hsi plan to rob Gordon's valuable jade collection that he is going to send to Hong Kong by boat up the river from Canton. Li highjacks the ship and Gordon and his faithful men are dominated by Li's gang. Li takes the jade, but Huang Fei-Hung is looking to clear his name and some payback on these bitches!