The Master of the Play

  • Drama

East Coast Reel & Real Entertainments

It is the directorial debut film of Farook Abdulrahiman, startting Manoj K. Jayan, Tirtha Murbadkar, Vaiga, Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri, Babu Namboothiri, Manju Pillai, and Mani Pattambi in lead roles. It is about Kathakali actor, Kunhiraman and his relationship with his Guru, Asan. Gradually over the years, as the actor gets popular he becomes arrogant and takes to confronting with his Guru.

Manoj K. JayanKunhiraman
Tirtha MurbadkarDevu
Vaigai Siva Vijay
Kalamandalam Sivan NamboodiriAshaan
