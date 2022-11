Not Available

The Matches, a punk rock band hailing from Oakland, Calif., deliver a scorching set at the famed House of Blues. Known for their exuberant style that melds a little bit of pop into their fresh, brash sound, The Matches work the crowd into a feeding frenzy with such tunes as "Superman" (an underground hit first released by an indie label), "Destination: Nowhere Near" (an ode to their hometown) and "Borderline Creep."