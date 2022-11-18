The Materials

Not Available

MATERIAL 1. adj. Having substance or capable of being treated as fact; not imaginary. 2. adj. Derived from or composed of matter. 3. adj. Having material or physical form or substance. 4. adj. Directly relevant to a matter especially a law case. 5. adj. Concerned with or affecting physical as distinct from intellectual or psychological well-being. 6. adj. Concerned with worldly rather than spiritual interests. 7. n. Artifact made by weaving or felting or knitting or crocheting natural or synthetic fibers. 8. n. Things needed for doing or making something. 9. n. Information (data or ideas or observations) that can be used or reworked into a finished form. 10. n. The tangible substance that goes into the makeup of a physical object.