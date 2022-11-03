The Mating of Millie

1948

Self-sufficient in life and successful in business, prim and proper Millie McGonigle (Evelyn Keyes) wants just one more thing, a child. When she asks to adopt orphan Tommy Bassett (Jimmy Hunt), but learns that she will first have to have a husband, Millie turns to her neighbor, Doug Andrews (Glenn Ford). Though he has no interest in marriage, Doug offers to help Millie find a husband by transforming her into a beautiful and exciting woman, one who catches the eye of two eligible bachelors, including the orphanage's president.