1948

The Mating of Millie

  • Comedy

Release Date

March 7th, 1948

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Self-sufficient in life and successful in business, prim and proper Millie McGonigle (Evelyn Keyes) wants just one more thing, a child. When she asks to adopt orphan Tommy Bassett (Jimmy Hunt), but learns that she will first have to have a husband, Millie turns to her neighbor, Doug Andrews (Glenn Ford). Though he has no interest in marriage, Doug offers to help Millie find a husband by transforming her into a beautiful and exciting woman, one who catches the eye of two eligible bachelors, including the orphanage's president.

Cast

Glenn FordDoug Andrews
Evelyn KeyesMillie McGonigle
Ron RandellRalph Galloway
Willard ParkerPhil Gowan
Jimmy HuntTommy Bassett
Mabel PaigeMrs. Hanson

