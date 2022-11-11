Not Available

"The Matrix Revolutions Decoded" is a Matrix sequels edit. It presents a complete and focused narrative executed in the same run time as the original "The Matrix" while unveiling a brand new and more satisfying conclusion to The Matrix saga. Over 2 hours have been removed from the original source material without logical gaps or jump cuts. The distant future: Humanity is in peril, enslaved by a machine intelligence of their own design. Neo is "The One", a human prophecied to bring about freedom for his people, but is this truly his destiny, or just another system of control? Meanwhile, the machines begin an assault on the last human city that threatens to wipe out mankind forever.