The Matrixxx: A Muscle Explosion

"The Matrix" trilogy, from the Wachowski brothers, succeeded by entwining breathtakingly innovative special effects with an intricate and mysterious world. And Blue Blake succeeds with "The MatriXXX" by entwining a breathtakingly horny Jim Slade in an intricate and mysterious world. Unlike Neo, Jim doesn't have Morpheus to provide counsel. He's left to his own devices to out-smart his competition. You see, Jim is a conniving bodybuilder who uses his masculine wiles to get ahead, some head, and plenty of cock. He wants to win the MatriXXX, a bodybuilding competition, and he'll stop at nothing to win. Nothing.
