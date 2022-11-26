Not Available

Clark Thomas is a college student who has his life and dreams ahead of him. His world is set until a major accident changes his life and is forced to go through what most coming of age men are not asked to. Clark's world is turned upside-down with this tragedy and the fate of he and his sister, Reagan, lies in his hands. When it seems nothing is left, a turn of events and astronomical occurrences allows Clark to regain his hope, and a new realization is reached. Through this significant change, the new friends he meets, and the challenges he faces comes "The Matter With Clark," an awkward tragedy that is sure to capture your hearts.