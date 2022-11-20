The Mavericks - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

This concert is released for the first time on DVD, and features the band playing London's Royal Albert Hall late in 1998, at their peak in the UK with Raul Malo on vocals and generally leading the charge. An initially reserved Albert Hall crowd quickly responds to the uptempo excitement the band create, cast aside their inhibitions and make this a real party - some even joining the band on stage at one point. Originally formed in Miami in 1989 The Mavericks were the premier alternative country /tex-mex band of the 90's, with no fewer than 14 Billboard chart singles and 6 albums to their credit. The band finally split up in 2003, and this 59 minute DVD displays them at their best with all their hits.