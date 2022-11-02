The Mavericks: Live in Austin Texas

Not Available

he band hits the stage of Austin's Stubbs' Barbecue in 2004 for their first-ever live concert film DVD. Filmed around the release of their sixth, eponymous studio album, this live concert from The Mavericks captures them in all their glory. Filmed in Austin, Texas, in 2004, the band rock the sizeable crowd at the Stubbs' Barbecue venue with a wide selection of material from their career. The band were undergoing a creative renaissance at the time, having staged a spectacular comeback after a 6-year break from the business. Refreshed and rejuvenated, the band perform with the passion of a group of youngsters just getting started, and deliver a great set of rocking tunes. Among them are "Here Comes The Rain", "Dance The Night Away", "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down" and many others.