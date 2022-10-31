Not Available

The film tells the story of Mauricio Fernandez, mayor of the wealthiest municipality in Latin America, located in the North of Mexico. He presents himself as a polemical figure who takes justice into his own hands in order to "clean" his municipality of the drug cartels' presence. Mauricio is a key character to better understand the present situation in Mexico and through the unusual views of this politician, the audience will be a privileged witnesses of an scenario where political tasks and excessive violence mingle with one another.