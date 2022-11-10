1983

The Meaning of Life

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 30th, 1983

Studio

Celandine Films

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life is a 1983 musical comedy film by the Monty Python comedy team. Unlike the two previous films they had made, which had more or less each told single, coherent stories, The Meaning of Life returns to the sketch comedy format of the troupe's original television series, loosely structured as a series of comic skits about the various stages of life.

Cast

Terry GilliamDiverse Rollen
Graham ChapmanDiverse Rollen
John CleeseDiverse Rollen
Eric IdleDiverse Rollen
Terry JonesDiverse Rollen
Michael PalinDiverse Rollen

Images

