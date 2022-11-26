The Measure of a Man

Not Available

After being raised in an Oklahoma orphanage, 15 year-old Donald makes his way to California during the depression. He meets Emogene, the daughter of poor migrant farm laborers, and together they set out to break the cycle of poverty and ignorance. This is the inspiring true story of Donald P. Bailey, a charming, and eccentric father of nine, who's charisma and optimism set him apart from the average dad. But his golden voice made him a legend to his posterity for generations. His unique life is remembered through the eyes of his daughter, Elizabeth.