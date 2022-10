Not Available

When a noodle stall worker goes missing, her boyfriend goes looking for her at her workplace. The noodle stall owner, Buss (Mai Charoenpura), acts suspiciously jittery and not long after, the boyfriend is kidnapped and tortured. After all, Buss has plenty to be worried about. Her soup stock for her famous noodles contains people she has slaughtered, and she may have just fallen in love with someone who knows nothing about it.