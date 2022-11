Not Available

The fantasy of creating the perfect woman is as old as Pygmalion, but how close is it to becoming a reality? This provocative documentary reveals the state of the art in artificial companions - from life-sized silicone sex dolls to humanoid robots - and offers a surprisingly human, at times humorous, look at the men who build, animate, and love them. Filmed in the U.S.A., U.K., Japan, and Germany. Narrated by Julie Newmar