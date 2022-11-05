Not Available

Civil Defense Film on DVD. Enjoy the wonderful vintage animation used to illustrate the manner in which radioactive particles penetrate all manner of objects. Step back in time and gain perspective on how people were instructed to conduct themselves in the event of a nuclear attack. Watch as the use of a geiger counter is demonstrated for the purposes of determining radiation levels. Originally commissioned in 1950 by The Armed Forces Special Weapons Project, 'The Medical Aspects of Nuclear Radiation' is an important part of world history. Great for home-schoolers or in the classroom! Arrange a viewing for students and use this film as a tool to begin a discussion regarding these new concerns during the dawn of the nuclear age.