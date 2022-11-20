The medulla videos

Not Available

Music videos for the album Medúlla. The medúlla videos. A documentary about the making of the "Triumph of a Heart" music video is also included as a bonus feature. Partially a mockumentary, the feature focuses on the auditions for the bar patrons who had to be able to make the noises and sound effects required for the live performance in the music video. The sound effects and noises used in the video were edited for a full remix released on the "Triumph of a Heart" CD single, titled the "Audition Mix". It is currently Björk's only DVD which features subtitles.