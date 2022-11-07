Not Available

The Meetings of Anna

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paradise Films

Anna is a film director whose job takes her all over western Europe. In each place she either already has some intimate connection, or readily makes one. People seem drawn to her, but inevitably insist on sharing their inmost secrets and discontents with her, despite her obvious and profound lack of interest in these revelations. This does not deter Anna from continuing to meet people, and she genuinely connects with them occasionally, as when she sees her mother briefly in Brussels.

Cast

Aurore ClémentAnna Silver
Helmut GriemHeinrich Schneider
Magali NoëlIda
Hanns ZischlerHans
Jean-Pierre CasselDaniel
Lea MassariAnna mother

