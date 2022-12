Not Available

Recorded live in Olympia, Washington, in 1991, this concert film offers an intimate, head-bangin' look at one of the most influential heavy-metal bands around. Bandmembers Buzz, Dale and Joe jam through 12 heavy-duty cuts (including "Antioxidote" and "Euthenasia") as their die-hard audience goes crazy. Includes a bonus shorter set from Seattle in 1991, as well as a very early 1984 live-in-the-studio track.