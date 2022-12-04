Not Available

The Memories The story takes place in Macao as the gambling industry just starts to bloom again in the city. Two brothers who could no longer endure poverty decide to go to Macau to make a quick buck. Yang (played by Winslow Chan) hates his job as betting agent because he needs to collect debts or engage in immoral behaviour. Not until he encounters Carmen (played by Kate Leong) does Yang’s life change. As they start to know each other better, Yang suddenly needs to take on the huge debt of his brother Fong (played by Leo Chu). The only solution is to run. Yang and Carmen start to realize the distance between them, and that they inhabit entirely different worlds, although both physically live in Macao. A few years later, on a quiet afternoon, Yang tells his mother about the Macao story, hoping to find some traces of her in his memories...