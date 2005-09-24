2005

The Memory Of A Killer

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

September 24th, 2005

Studio

TROS Bridge Rights

Vincke and Verstuyft are one of the best detective teams of the Antwerp police force. When they are confronted with the disappearance of a top official and the murder of two prostitutes, the trail leads to the almost retired assassin Angelo Ledda. Since Ledda starts showing symptoms of Alzheimer's, it's getting more and more difficult to complete his contracts. When he has to murder a 12-year old call-girl, he refuses and becomes a target himself. While Vincke and Verstuyft are chasing him and counting the corpses, Ledda is taking care of his employers.

Cast

Koen De BouwEric Vincke
Werner De SmedtFreddy Verstuyft
Jan DecleirAngelo Ledda
Jo De MeyereBaron Henri Gustave de Haeck
Filip PeetersMajoor De Keyzer
Hilde De BaerdemaekerLinda de Leenheer

