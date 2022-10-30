Not Available

The Men of Dodge City

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Twentysomething J. and two of his close friends are in the process of realizing their utopian dream: turning an abandoned cathedral into a grant-powered, environmentally sustainable art space. Newcomers to the post-industrial frontier where they found this chapel, they have been carried here by progressive beliefs that have since left them in a muddled quandary to question the validity of their presence. But there is work to do every day. Work to realize the dream they might still have.

Cast

Sophia TakalSophia

