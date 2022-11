Not Available

The Mental Traveller meditates on the passing of time, external behavior and sensory reality for five men on a psychiatric ward. The film was conceived from the director’s connections to his parents and companions as they went through states of sickness, impending death, dementia, grief and temporary insanity. At the same time, it echoes the turbulent years of political upheavals and repercussions in Thailand, resulting in a nation in a state of delirium, lunacy and trauma.