1971

The Mephisto Waltz

  • Horror

Release Date

April 8th, 1971

Studio

Quinn Martin Productions (QM)

A frustrated pianist himself, music journalist Myles Clarkson is thrilled to interview virtuoso Duncan Ely. Duncan, however, is terminally ill and not much interested in Myles until noticing that Myles' hands are ideally suited for piano. Suddenly, he can't get enough of his new friend, and Myles' wife, Paula, becomes suspicious of Duncan's intentions. Her suspicions grow when Duncan dies and Myles mysteriously becomes a virtuoso overnight.

Cast

Alan AldaMyles Clarkson
Jacqueline BissetPaula Clarkson
Barbara ParkinsRoxanne Delancey
Bradford DillmanBill Delancey
William WindomDr. Roger West
Curd JürgensDuncan Mowbray

