Not Available

The Mercenary

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Produzioni Associate Delphos

While a Mexican revolutionary lies low as a U.S. rodeo clown, the cynical Polish mercenary who tutored the idealistic peasant tells how he and a dedicated female radical fought for the soul of the guerrilla general Paco, as Mexicans threw off repressive government and all-powerful landowners in the 1910s. Tracked by the vengeful Curly, Paco liberates villages, but is tempted by social banditry's treasures, which Kowalski revels in.

Cast

Jack PalanceRicciolo ("Curly")
Tony MusantePaco Roman
Giovanna RalliColumba
Eduardo FajardoAlfonso García
Franco GiacobiniPepote
Lorenzo RobledoOfficer

