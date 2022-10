Not Available

Since their parents died in a tragic car accident 4 years previously Saverio and his seven-year-old brother Augusto have been living, in a village in the Italian Alps, with uncle Fausto and aunt Domenica. Saverio has a strong spiritual bond with nature and is planning to spend part of his summer break in the high prairies to experience life as a shepherd and to learn how to make 'Bitto', the local cheese.