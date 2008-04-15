The Merry Gentleman

A woman who leaves an abusive relationship to begin a new life in a new city, where she forms an unlikely and ironic relationship with a suicidal hit man (unbeknownst to her). Enter a worn, alcoholic detective to form the third party in a very unusual triangle as this story begins to unfold.
|Michael Keaton
|Frank Logan
|Kelly Macdonald
|Kate Frazier
|Mike Bradecich
|Jerry
|Debbi Burns
|Office Worker at Christmas Party
|Maritza Cabrera
|Restaurant Patron
|Bobby Cannavale
|Michael
