The Merry Monarch

Not Available

A 1933 British Production based on the novel by Pierre Louys' "The Adventures of King Pausole", a fantasy based on a theme of King Solomon and his many wives. Good King Pausole (Emil Jannings) selects a wife for every day in the year, but the one played by 'Sidney Fox' protests when he spends her day searching for his favorite daughter who has eloped with a visiting airman stranded in the kingdom. He comes from a modern and different world and this gives Queen for a Day some ideas about how to make her title a lasting one.