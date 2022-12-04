The Merry Mouse Cafe

Not Available

After the "Squawk Club" closes for the night, the mice come out and put on a show of their own. The Mouse of Ceremonies introduces the vastly-talented Miss Hedy La Mouse, and Hedy stops the show. Elmer, a rube-mouse from out of town, wanders in and falls for Hedy but the jealous M.C. attempts to restrain Elmer. The latter, evidently not all that far from out of town, assists Hedy in a couple of dances, including a Conga in which all the mice join in. But the night janitor, a real party-pooper, shows up, and all the mice scurry for cover.